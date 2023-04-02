Bengal child rights body, Unicef to reduce legal proceedings burden on juvenile offenders

Kolkata, April 2 (IANS) The West Bengal government in association with Unicef and the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has agreed to start an exploratory process on how to minimise burden on offenders in case of juvenile crimes from going through the trauma of prolonged legal trials on such counts.

According to West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister, Sashi Panja, there are provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 wherein a child allegedly committing minor offences could be diverted from the regular judicial procedure and rehabilitated with the help of social workers by keeping him/her with parents or care-givers.

"The FIR will not be lodged against children committing petty and serious offences. They may or may not be sent to childcare institutions. Efforts will be to restore children to their families and link them to various welfare services and other alternatives to detention," Panja said while addressing a programme on "State Consultation on Diversion" organised by WBCPCR and Unicef on Sunday.

She also said that as part of extending the services of diversion and its benefits to children, government officials and other stakeholders would be sensitised first.

"The police will lodge general diaries for children committing petty and serious offences and inform the Juvenile Justice Board," the minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Mohiuddin, chief of Unicef-West Bengal said that in the past three years, there had not been enough initiative to divert children from police stations and Juvenile Justice Boards.

"We have to ensure essential services, regular follow-ups and psycho-social support and care to these children. Hence, a comprehensive care plan by the authorities for the child is required," he said.

Welcoming the initiative to strengthen the implementation of the principle of diversion under the Juvenile Justice Act, WBCPCR chairperson Sudeshna Roy said that during their visit to various childcare institutions, they had found many children who committed petty offences.

"It is essential to use diversion from judicial proceedings as a solution in such cases," she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.