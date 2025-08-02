Bengal BJP to conduct digital review of organisation's strength

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) The BJP's West Bengal unit will conduct a digital survey of the organisation's strength at the booth and district levels in the next couple of months.

BJP sources said that although the organisational strengths of both district-level and booth-level will be under the purview of the proposed digital survey, the focus will be mainly on the booth-level, and this will be to ensure that members of a particular booth-level committee are also voters of that particular booth.

On August 4, the BJP will be organising a training workshop for those participating in the proposed digital survey.

Already, a ground-level physical survey had been conducted by a team of state BJP leaders in different districts of West Bengal, where the surveyors reached the booth levels to have grassroots-level findings on the actual organisational strength.

"The digital survey is the next step to identify the lapses that got somehow overlooked during the physical survey, so that the grassroots level organisational structure of the party could be made foolproof as far as possible before the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections next year," the BJP sources said.

Already, the preliminary process for the digital survey has started with the booth-committee members being asked to upload scanned copies of both sides of their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards to a central server maintained by the party's state leadership.

"This is the first step to check whether a member of a particular booth-level committee is also a voter of the same booth," the sources said.

Moreover, the state leadership of the BJP will conduct random checks of the authenticity of the data uploaded on the central server.

The state committee sources said that this time, preparations for the crucial Assembly polls next year have started much earlier than in previous years.

"Having a somewhat matching organisational network to that of the ruling Trinamool Congress will be necessary to achieve electoral success, and hence this time the leadership has focused on identifying and rectifying the existing lapses in the party's organisational network in the state," the sources said.

