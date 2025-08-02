Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer’s Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹39 Crore

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated action thriller Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is off to a promising start at the box office. Released in theatres on Thursday, the film has collected an estimated ₹25.50 crore in India over its first two days, according to early trade reports.

Kingdom Box Office Performance

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, Kingdom registered an impressive opening day collection of ₹18 crore. Despite a weekday drop, the film still managed to earn ₹7.50 crore on Day 2, which is considered a steady hold. With positive word-of-mouth and growing audience interest, the film is expected to perform even better over the weekend.

The makers also confirmed on social media that Kingdom has already grossed over ₹39 crore worldwide.

Theatre Occupancy on Day 2

On Friday, August 1, the film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 42.56%. While morning shows began slowly at 27.39%, the numbers picked up by evening with 43.21% occupancy and peaked during night shows at 61.50%.

In Tamil-speaking regions, the occupancy remained modest at 17.41% overall. Morning shows were at just 8.44%, improving slightly in the afternoon (20.18%), while evening shows recorded 17.75% and night shows reached 23.26%.

Kingdom Day 2 AP & Telangana Share

Nizam – ₹1.85 Cr

Ceeded – ₹0.79 Cr

Uttarandhra – ₹0.48 Cr

Guntur – ₹0.21 Cr

East – ₹0.26 Cr

Krishna – ₹0.21 Cr

West – ₹0.18 Cr

Nellore – ₹0.13 Cr

Total Day 2 Share: ₹4.11 Cr

2 Days Total Share (AP & Telangana)

Nizam – ₹6.05 Cr

Ceeded – ₹2.49 Cr

Uttarandhra – ₹1.64 Cr

Guntur – ₹0.96 Cr

East – ₹1.00 Cr

Krishna – ₹0.80 Cr

West – ₹0.62 Cr

Nellore – ₹0.47 Cr

2 Days Total Share: ₹14.03 Cr

With a strong hold on Day 2, industry experts believe Kingdom is set for a terrific weekend run at the box office.