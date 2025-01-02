Beed sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde rejects resignation demands

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Dhananjay Munde has dismissed opposition calls for his resignation over the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. Munde, who holds the portfolio for food, civil supply, and consumer protection, asserted that he has no connection to the crime and emphasized that the investigation is being conducted impartially by the CID.

"Why should I resign? I am neither an accused nor linked to this incident," Munde said after a state cabinet meeting and a subsequent interaction with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. “There must be some basis for such a demand. I have nothing to do with the case, so the opposition’s demand lacks substance,” he added.

Munde’s remarks came a day after his close associate Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case connected to Deshmukh’s murder, surrendered to the CID in Pune. Karad has since been remanded to 14 days of police custody by the Kej court in Beed district.

Munde reiterated that the police and CID are diligently handling the investigation. “The murder of Santosh Deshmukh is a grave crime, and those responsible should face a fast-track trial. I was the first to demand this case be expedited and for the culprits to face the harshest punishment, including the death penalty,” he said.

Responding to Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar’s cryptic remark about a "small boss" potentially being targeted to protect a "big boss," Munde dismissed the insinuations. "Wadettiwar is known for making sharp statements, but I fail to understand this talk of bosses. Who is being referred to, and on what grounds?" he questioned.

Munde rejected opposition suggestions that he should step down as Beed’s guardian minister, claiming such demands were baseless. "I am a Minister. Why shouldn’t I continue as the guardian Minister? It is the people of Beed who matter, and our leadership will decide the best course of action,” he said.

He also took a swipe at NCP legislator Prakash Solanke, who suggested that Munde should be made a minister without portfolio. “Perhaps Solanke should provide a detailed plan on how that would work. Decisions regarding the guardian ministership of Beed will be made by our leader Ajit Pawar,” Munde quipped.

The government has announced that a judicial commission will oversee the probe alongside the CID investigation. Munde stressed that his cabinet position does not influence the investigation. “The judicial commission and CID are working independently. My position as a Minister does not and will not interfere with the inquiry,” he stated.

Despite the political uproar, Munde remains firm, labeling the opposition’s demands as politically motivated and lacking merit.

