Bayern Munich sign winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace till 2029

Munich, July 8 (IANS) FC Bayern Munich have signed forward Michael Olise from English Premier League side Crystal Palace on a five-year contract till 2029.

Olise mostly plays on the right wing and recorded 10 goals and six assists from 19 Premier League appearances last season as Palace managed a top-half finish in England’s top flight for the first time in nine years.

"The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club. It's a great challenge, and that's exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years," said Olise to FCB media team.

Born in London, Olise came through the youth systems at Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City before joining Reading, where he made his senior debut in March 2019. He moved to Crystal Palace for the 2021/22 season, where he scored 16 goals and provided 25 assists in 90 competitive appearances.

Through his mother, he has French citizenship and has opted to represent France at youth level, competing at last summer’s U21 European Championship and so far earning seven U21 caps (one goal).

The way Olise plays is all about driving at goal and enjoying himself. He caught the eye in England with his spectacular and often unexpected moves, especially on his brilliant left foot as an inverted winger from the right.

