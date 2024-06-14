'The Battle of Chhuriyaan’ teaser raises anticipation of a gangster drama

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The power-packed teaser of the upcoming film ‘The Battle of Chhuriyaan’ has received huge positive response from all quarters, and has amped up the expectations for the upcoming gangster drama film.

The teaser shows the gangsters brandishing knives, guns, and other weapons. It also shows a person, who is seen throughout the film in a dynamic manner with a face that is half black and half natural skin tone, has a distinct half male-half female and harsh personality. It also shows a variety of people -- the bad, the ugly, and the bloody, on one side, and on the other side, there is a variety of good people headed by a gang of females. A dead body is taken by a group of females towards the crematorium, which is shown in a unique way.

Talking about the film, writer-director Ravi Singh said: “Through this teaser, we are connecting the audience with the main plot of ‘Battle of Chhuriyan’. Our film is not a formula Bollywood film of heroes and villains; it is a story that the audience will see on the big screen for the first time. ‘Battle of Chhuriyan Chapter 1’ has many characters, and these characters have many shades. There are around 40 lead actors in this film; hence, more than 60 actors will be seen in supporting roles”.

Although film-makers have not mentioned the character names of the artists, there are many renowned faces from the film, TV, and OTT world, like Subrat Dutta, Pritam Singh Pyare, Naveen Kalirawna, Mumtaz Sorcar, Jaymin Thakkar, Ankur Armam, Shraddha Tiwary, Abhimanyu Tiwari, Mohd. Gilani Pasha , Jaymin Thakkar, Kartik Kaushik, Shraddha Tiwary, Poornima Sharma, Murari Kumar, Shivam Singh, Vikas Mishra, Javed Umar, Uttam Nayak, Shyam Kumar, Shivam Singh, Vicky Rajveer, Ritesh Raman, Atul Shashwat, Roban Kumar, Brijesh Karanwal, Jay Prakash Jha, Adarsh Bhardwaj, Ugresh Thakur, Sachin Prabhakar, Marshall Tyagi, Shalini Kashyap, Jitendra Malhotra, Deepak Yadav.

The film is produced by Anjali Gaur Singh and Amit Singh under the banner of Ramna Avatar Films Production. It’s set for a release in early 2025.

