Claims on charging customers for holding multiple SIMs, numbering resources 'baseless': TRAI

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday said that the claims of charging customers for holding multiple SIMs or numbering resources are completely false and baseless and serve only to mislead the public.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), being the sole custodian of telecommunication identifiers (TI) resources, had approached the TRAI through its reference dated September 29, 2022, seeking its recommendations on the revised National Numbering Plan for undertaking efficient management and judicious utilisation of numbering resources in the country.

Accordingly, this Consultation Paper (CP) of TRAI on the revision of the National Numbering Plan (NNP) was issued to assess all factors currently affecting the allocation and utilisation of TI resources.

"TRAI has consistently been advocative of minimum regulatory intervention promoting forbearance and the self-regulation of market forces," said the telecom regulator.

"We unequivocally repudiate and emphatically condemn any spurious conjectures that perpetuate the circulation of such misleading information concerning the consultation paper at hand," it added.

The TRAI also urged all stakeholders and the general public to refer to the official press release and consultation paper issued by it through its website for accurate information.

