‘Batenge toh katenge, Ek rahenge toh… ’: CM Yogi’s message on Bangladesh unrest

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday made a strong pitch for unity among citizens and said that this will not only ensure their well-being but will also lead to the country’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister’s pointed message comes against the backdrop of chaos and unrest in Bangladesh, which has been under constant spell of riots and widespread violence for over months now.

Addressing an event in Agra, Yogi Adityanath said, “There is nothing bigger than the country. It overcomes everything. The nation can become powerful only when we stay united. Then only, we can remain safe. If we allow division among us, we will be destroyed. See the example of Bangladesh. That mistake shouldn’t be repeated here.”

“Batenge toh katenge, ek rahenge toh nek rahenge (If we get divided, we will be shredded. If we stay together, we will be safe),” he further said at the public meeting.

“By standing together, we will reach new heights of success and prosperity. We have to attain new territories of growth, we have to work towards the realisation of the Viksit Bharat,” CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the event, after unveiling the statue of Durgadas Rathore.

CM Yogi’s remark is set to spur many reactions from Opposition parties as the latter is likely to dub it ‘communal and polarising’.

Notably, the Chief Minister, on previous occasions, also questioned the Cong-led INDIA bloc’s 'silence' on the humiliation and subjugation of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking in Mathura, a day ago, he berated the Opposition parties for being outspoken on the Palestinian crisis but staying mum on the persecution of Hindus and also demolition of temples in violence-hit Bangladesh.

A couple of Congress leaders including Salman Khurshid created a flutter in political circles, days ago, when they claimed that Bangladesh-like upheaval was possible in India, drawing BJP’s wrath and also stern condemnation from various quarters.

Notably, Bangladesh plunged into chaos after the student riots forced Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and her sudden escape from the country.

What followed was an attack on religious places of Hindus and other minorities. Many houses of Hindus were attacked while their properties were vandalised after the country turned ‘headless’.

Hindus, constituting about 8 per cent population of Bangladesh, saw the desecration of their temples by the rampaging mob, which, reports said, continued even after the interim government under Mohammad Younus, a Nobel laureate, took charge.

