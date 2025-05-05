BAP MLA Jaikrishn Patel bribery case: ACB recovers Rs 20 Lakh

Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Jaikrishn Patel, representing Bagidora constituency in Banswara district, has been sent to two days' remand after he was arrested in connection with a bribery scandal.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has now recovered Rs 20 lakh, allegedly linked to the bribe demand by the legislator.

The ACB team raided Patel's residence on Sunday. During the operation, a person reportedly fled the premises carrying cash. Patel was later arrested at his official residence in Jyotinagar, Jaipur.

While the ACB has not disclosed exactly where the money was recovered or who was in possession of it, the agency confirmed that a forensic investigation is underway.

CCTV footage from Patel’s quarters has been seized, and the server room is being examined by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Earlier, Patel, along with his cousin, was produced in a court in Jaipur and sent to a two-day police remand. Outside the court, Patel claimed he was being framed.

The ACB has interrogated several of Patel’s aides, including his gunman, driver, office staff, and social media team. All were released later that night.

The case escalated after the complainant, Ravindra Singh, alleged that Patel demanded Rs 2.5 crore, threatening to shut down his mine using his influence over mining department officials.

Singh claimed Patel warned him to pay by May 15 or face consequences, boasting that his political clout could overpower even the government.

The controversy deepened when Patel reportedly withdrew questions he had submitted in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani criticised the move, calling it inappropriate. He stated that any decision on Patel's MLA status would hinge on the court's verdict.

The case has sparked widespread concern over alleged corruption, intimidation, and misuse of power by an elected representative.

Udaipur MP Dr Mannalal Rawat condemned the incident, calling the BAP a party “born out of corruption and lies” and accused its leaders of exploiting tribal communities for personal gain. He demanded that such individuals be stripped of their MLA status.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot termed the incident “unfortunate” and urged voters to reflect on the kind of leaders they elect. “This is the first such bribery case in Rajasthan’s Assembly history. It’s time to reflect on the state of our politics,” he said.

