Bangladesh set to tour Sri Lanka for all-format men’s series in June

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Bangladesh are set to tour Sri Lanka for an all-format men’s series, starting in June. The all-format series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will feature two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

It is the first time in four years that Bangladesh will be touring Sri Lanka. The last time Bangladesh played in Sri Lanka was in April-May 2021 when they lost the Test series 1-0. The first Test was drawn in Pallekele, while Sri Lanka secured a comfortable win by 209 runs in the second Test at the same venue.

The upcoming tour’s Test matches are set to take place in Galle (June 17-21) and Colombo (June 25-29) respectively, and will kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both sides.

This will be followed by three ODIs on July 2, 5 and 8. The first two ODIs are set to be played in Colombo while the final match will be held in Pallekele. The tour will then end with three T20Is, set to be played on July 10, 13, and 16 in Pallekele, Dambulla, and Colombo respectively.

Before their all-format visit to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have prior T20I assignments to take care of. They will face the UAE for a two-game T20I series in Sharjah and then tour Pakistan for a five-match T20I series from May 27 to June 3, with Bangladesh to be led by wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das.

Most recently, Bangladesh faced off against Zimbabwe at home as they drew the Test series 1-1 with starring performances from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took three five-wicket hauls in two Test matches.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's last international outing came against Australia at home in February this year. They lost the two-match Test series but managed to beat them 2-0 in the ODIs.

Schedule:

Tests:

June 17-21, 1st Test, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

June 25-29, 2nd Test, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

ODIs:

July 2, 1st ODI, R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

July 5, 2nd ODI, R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

July 8, 3rd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

T20Is:

July 10, 1st T20I, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

July 13, 2nd T20I, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla

July 16, 3rd T20I, R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.