Bangladesh Human Rights Watch demands 'independent probe' into Dhaka plane crash

New Delhi/Dhaka, July 23 (IANS) The Bangladesh Human Rights Watch (BHRW) on Wednesday demanded an immediate, independent investigation, determining the causes, responsibilities and failures that led to the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Diabari on July 21 which has claimed 32 lives so far and injured over 165 people.

Demanding immediate medical, financial, and psychological support for survivors and grieving families, the BHRW called for publication of a complete, publicly-verified list of the deceased and injured so that the families do not face lies and uncertainty during their darkest hour.

"We come before you with heavy hearts, carrying the profound sorrow and pain of our nation following the tragic Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Diabari, Dhaka. On what should have been an ordinary day, the training jet crashed onto the school grounds, resulting in the deaths and injuries of many innocent children, dedicated teachers, caring guardians, and the young pilot — leaving the community devastated and the nation in mourning," said Bangladesh Human Rights Watch Secretary General, Mohammed Ali Siddiqui.

He stated that the incident comes just after the crackdown and repression and massacre in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district, conducted by the security forces and directed by the interim regime. The BHRW accused that Bangladesh's interim regime has failed to respond to legitimate grievances of the people and is resorting to violence.

"This horrific incident has come almost immediately after the crackdown and large-scale repression and massacre in Gopalganj district of Bangladesh, carried out by the security forces, directed by the Interim Regime. Following this, the regime has failed to respond to the legitimate grievances of the grieving public and has instead responded with an unprecedented level of violence. A number of deceased and injured remain unaccounted for, and a major public outcry is sweeping Dhaka and the rest of the country. There is an active attempt to cover up the scale of the devastation, which we strongly condemn," Siddiqui said.

"In light of this grave tragedy, the intensifying public outcry, and the continuing inaction of the interim regime—particularly following the Diabari jet crash and the brutal crackdown in Gopalganj—we have now made the difficult decision to adjourn the press conference, which was initially scheduled to proceed as planned," he added.

The BHRW expressed commitment to continuing engagement with everyone while confronting the challenges posed by the "brutal, extremist-led regime currently operating in Bangladesh". It expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Diabari crash, persecuted communities in Gopalganj and across Bangladesh and vowed to not rest until their pain is honoured with truth and justice.

In a message to the Yunus government, Siddiqui said, "To the government of Dr. Muhammad Younus, we would like to say: this is not a political issue; it is a human tragedy that demands truth, compassion, and accountability".

Meanwhile, the Milestone School and College on Wednesday announced the formation of a seven-member committee to determine the actual number of casualties, injuries, and missing persons, amid protests by students demanding the release of the accurate figures of the victims.

“At 1:12 pm on the 21st of July (Monday), an Air Force aircraft suddenly crashed onto the school building of the permanent Diabari campus. Many young students, teachers, staff, and guardians were injured or killed at the scene. To determine the actual number of injured, deceased, and missing students and others, and to prepare a list along with addresses, a committee comprising officials, faculty members, guardians, and students has been formed. The committee will complete its work and submit a report within three working days,” read a statement issued by the institution.

The committee is headed by the college’s Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam, which includes Vice Principal Masud Alam, Headmistress Khadija Akter, Coordinator Lutfunnesa Lopa, guardian Moniruzzaman Molla, and two student representatives, Maruf Bin Ziaur Rahman and Tasnim Bhuiyan.

