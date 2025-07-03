Banakacherla project will not harm Telangana's interests: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, July 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reiterated that the Godavari-Banakacherla link project will cause no harm to Telangana.

Talking to media persons in his constituency, Kuppam in Chittoor district, he disagreed with the argument of the Telangana government that the project proposed by Andhra Pradesh would harm Telangana’s interests.

Stating that the project poses no threat to any state, he remarked that some people were spreading misinformation about it.

He mentioned that 2,000 TMC water of Godavari River is going to waste into the sea and said that if this water is utilised, it will benefit both states.

He dismissed the allegation made by Telangana leaders that he opposed irrigation projects of Telangana and claimed that, as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, he had laid the foundation for many projects in Telangana. "I never opposed the construction of projects by Telangana across Godavari," he said.

The Chief Minister said that both upper riparian and lower riparian states can use the Godavari waters.

The Central Environmental Expert Committee (EAC) recently refused to grant environmental clearance to the project in view of the objections raised by Telangana.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy had written letters to the Centre not to approve the project.

The EAC stated that the Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal (GWDT) award needs to be examined before granting permission. It opined that it was imperative to consult the Central Water Commission (CWC) for environmental clearances.

The Telangana leaders alleged that Banakacherla is against natural justice and the interests of Telangana. They complained that Andhra Pradesh is violating the GWDT award and the State Reorganisation Act.

Chandrababu Naidu also slammed the YSR Congress Party for criticising the P4 initiative launched by the coalition government.

Stating that poverty alleviation is the objective of the programme, he remarked that those who looted government resources while in power were now criticising a good programme.

Naidu said people should contribute something to society. He recalled that in the past, he had launched the Janmabhoomi programme to inspire people to do something for society, and now he has launched another program,e P4.

He stated that in the past, those who went to the United States with his help and created wealth were now coming forward to be mentors under P4.

The Chief Minister revealed that a family came forward to help the poor in Timmarajupalli village in Kuppam. He said that he wants to see a similar spirit in everyone.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.