BAN v IND: Some pathetic umpiring was done; really disappointed about some decisions, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Dhaka, July 22 (IANS) After the ODI series decider between India and Bangladesh ended in a thrilling tie at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came down heavily on umpiring in the match, calling it “pathetic” while adding that she was “really disappointed” with some decisions.

In India’s chase of 226, Harmanpreet went for a sweep off Nahida Akter in the 34th over. But the Indian skipper missed the delivery and the ball seemingly went to slip off the pads. On Nahida’s appeal, the umpire raised his finger, leaving Harmanpreet furious.

In anger, she hit the stumps with her bat and exchanged a few angry words with the umpire before walking towards the pavilion. On the way, she showed a thumbs up to the crowd when she reached the boundary ropes.

"They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but when we were batting, we controlled the game very well. But as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Apart from her, Yastika Bhatia also fell to a controversial lbw decision off Sultana Khatun, but with no DRS for the series, she had to walk back for five and expressed displeasure at the decision by the umpire. Amanjot Kaur was also left unhappy over an lbw decision she received against Rabeya Khan.

Harmanpreet went on to add that the Indian team will be better prepared to deal with the umpires’ questionable decision-making whenever they are in Bangladesh next time.

"I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time when we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly."

Harmanpreet was in praise of Harleen Deol’s 77 keeping India in the hunt of chasing 226, before a dramatic collapse saw them lose six wickets for just 34 runs and end up being 225 all out in 49.3 overs, with the series shared at 1-1.

"My hand is fine. She (Harleen) looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her to bat freely and she took the opportunity with both hands. Jemi was really good throughout the innings. She played that crucial inning for us."

"Good game, lot of learnings and lastly our High Commission from India is also there and I hope you could have invited him here, but that is also fine. And thank you sir for coming here."

Harleen, named Player of the Match for notching up her second ODI fifty, stated that she wants to take the confidence from this knock into upcoming games.

"Actually it was a good wicket to bat on. Initially, we were struggling because we didn't know the conditions that well. We were ahead of the game and we got out and then the game turned."

"Game plan was the same as last game -- our players got settled (in the last game), so Harry di went to bat. Today, we lost early wickets so I came in to bat. A lot of confidence comes in after a good knock. Want to take it forward."

