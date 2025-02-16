Bajwa accuses Punjab govt of failing to address illegal immigration issues

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (IANS) The US government has been continuously deporting illegal immigrants, including a significant number of Indian citizens. Recently, several Indians were sent back to the country via a special flight, many of whom hailed from Punjab. Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has accused the Bhagwant Mann government of not taking concrete steps in this matter and “wasting time”.

Speaking to IANS Bajwa claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government is trying to evade responsibility by blaming the Centre, while, in reality, the state government also has a responsibility to curb human trafficking and illegal immigration in Punjab.

Bajwa raised the question of why every time deported Indians' flights land in Amritsar. He stated that Punjab had already been tarnished internationally over several issues, and now it is being portrayed as a hub for illegal immigrants. He accused the Central government of deliberately damaging Punjab’s image and attempting to give it a negative identity.

He also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not discuss this issue with the U.S. President and other senior officials during his visit to Washington. Bajwa argued that since the U.S. is a nation of immigrants, with most of its population originating from immigrant backgrounds, it raises the critical question of why Indian citizens are being treated in such a manner.

Bajwa slammed the Punjab government and said that if the Chief Minister was truly concerned about these youths, he should have gone to Amritsar with a concrete plan for their rehabilitation, rather than returning empty-handed.

He suggested that the Chief Minister should have announced a financial aid package of at least ten to fifteen lakh rupees per individual, so these youths could have an opportunity to rebuild their lives.

Bajwa demanded that the Punjab Police and the state government immediately file cases against the travel agents involved and recover the money spent by these youths to go abroad.

He said that if these travel agents were sending youths abroad illegally, it is their responsibility to compensate for the damages caused.

Bajwa further alleged that Punjab is being deliberately made economically weak. He pointed out that trade opportunities with neighbouring states have been blocked, and no substantial efforts have been made for industrial development. When young people see no other options, they are compelled to attempt illegal immigration, which leads to tragic consequences.

The Congress leader condemned the treatment of Indians living illegally in the U.S. and said that they were sent back like criminals, which he deemed completely unacceptable.

