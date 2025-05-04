Babil says his video was extremely misinterpreted: I was trying to show support

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan is back on social media after leaving everyone worried with his meltdown video. The 'Logout' actor has clarified that his video was extremely misinterpreted, and he was just trying to show support to the actors mentioned in the clip.

Sharing his team's official statement on his Instagram stories, Babil penned, "The video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to @ananyapanday @shanayakapoor02 @gouravadarsh @arjunKapoor @ragahbajuval @arjitsingh. I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire."

In another Instagram update, the 'Friday Night Plan' actor wrote, "@raghavjuval bhai you are my icon, my idol, and my elder brother that I never had," with a red heart emoji.

Calling Siddhant Chaturvedi his brother, Babil said "@siddhantchaturvedi I love you brother."

Ananya Panday, who was also named during the video, re-shared Babil's post on her IG Stories. Sending good energy towards the 'Qala' actor, she stated, "Only love and good energy for you Babil, always in ur corner."

Before this, Babil's team issued an official statement claiming that Babil was having a difficult day.

“In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration, for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry. We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips”.

After the video surfaced, while most showed their concern for Babil, some claimed that he was intoxicated.

A few of the comments read, "Ooo ooo ganja ganja", "Saying truth in Fully intoxicated condition", "Doesn’t seem to be in senses - don’t want to loose another actor", and "Feel like he's not in a condition stand also."

