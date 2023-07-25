B’luru terror case: Police launches manhunt to arrest arms smuggler

Bengaluru, July 25 (IANS) The Karnataka police said that it has arrested five suspects by busting a terror module operating in Bengaluru and seized arms and ammunition including ready to use hand grenades.

The CCB wing identified the accused as Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammad Faizal Rabbani, Mohammad Umar, Muddassir Pasha and Zahid Tabrez.

Sources said that Police was able to access the CCTV footage where the arms smuggler is seen with the arrested accused Mohammad Faizal Rabbani and Muddassir Pasha.

The suspected smuggler had met the accused near Yeshwanthpur railway station in Bengaluru. Later, all three had gone to T. Begur near Nelamangala in outskirts of Bengaluru.

Sources said that the arms kept in the bag were handed over to the arrested persons and the terror suspect who is an arms smuggler is also seen near a private hospital around Hebbal. The probe has revealed that the suspect was an accused in the Pocso case and was jailed.

Sources in said that the sleuths have tracked his whereabouts and will arrest him soon.

The Karnataka has police said that T. Nazir, a terror suspect in the Bengaluru serial blasts of 2008 who is lodged in Central Prison of Bengaluru, has brainwashed the five arrested youth and suspects them of having links with the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Sources said that Nazir delivered orders to the accused persons and controlled the gang of terrorists through Mohammad Junaid, the prime kingpin who is suspected to be operating from the border areas of Afghanistan. Nazir, who hails from Kerala has allegedly given instructions from the prison.

Source said that the arrested suspects came in contact with Nazir via Junaid while they were in prison. Nazir had brainwashed them. Junaid later prepared them to carry out a major terror strike in IT city Bengaluru.

The probe has also revealed that Nazir helped Junaid to cross the Indian border. The special wing CCB sources explained that Nazir will be taken into custody. All the arrested accused confessed that they were tutored to carry out terror strikes in the central prison by Nazir.

The probe revealed that Junaid has links in Baku city, the capital of Azerbaijan. He went to the Middle East on original passport in 2021. The Karnataka police have issued a lookout notice in this to track Junaid.

