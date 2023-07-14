Azad condemns terror attack on migrant workers in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Friday condemned the terror attack on the migrant workers in Shopian district of Kashmir.

In a statement, Azad said: "The enemies of peace are trying everything to hurt the peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir with their nefarious designs by carrying out such attacks on the migrant workers. I pray for the early recovery of the injured."

Expressing sympathy with the families of migrant workers who work in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad urged people to ensure their safety since the labourers belong to poor strata of society who toil hard to earn living for their families back home.

"These poor migrant labourers are the backbone of Jammu Kashmir economy as daily wagers who toil in every sphere of life in order to sustain their livelihood and targeting them is against humanity and principles of all religions," said Azad in the statement.

Azad asked the administration to ensure safety of all migrant workers in Kashmir and provide all help to the injured at SMHS hospital.

On Thursday night, terrorists opened fire on a group of workers from Bihar in the Gagren village injuring three of them who were rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

