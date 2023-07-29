Australian captain Sam Kerr confirms return at FIFA Women's World Cup

Canberra, July 29 (IANS) Australian captain Sam Kerr has declared herself fit to play in the Matildas' crucial final group stage match against Canada at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Kerr missed Australia's opening two matches -- a win over Ireland and a loss to Nigeria -- with a calf injury sustained on the eve of the tournament.

Amid widespread speculation over her fitness for the game against Canada on Monday night, Australia's all-time leading scorer on Saturday said she would play, a Xinhua report said.

"I'm feeling good. I was out on the pitch today. As good as I can be," Kerr told reporters in her first media appearance since injuring her calf.

"I would love to tell you guys everything, but you know yourself being in sport a long time, that's a massive thing that the opposition wants to know. I'm definitely going to be available but how we decide to use that is not to be given to the opposition," she added.

The 29-year-old Kerr said she found the uncertainty over her availability frustrating.

"It was obviously disappointing. And then I had to kind of suck it up. I'm part of a team. I'm not a part of an individual sport. It's not about me. And that's what I've done over the last however many days it's been - I've had to put the team first," she said.

Australia are third in Group B following Thursday's 3-2 loss to Nigeria. It means the Matildas must beat the reigning Olympic champions in Melbourne in order to progress to the round of 16 at their home World Cup.

The Matildas have struggled to convert chances in the absence of their superstar striker and captain, and will need to be at their best to get a result against Canada.

Rising star Mary Fowler is also expected to return for the final group stage match after missing the Nigeria loss with concussion.

The 2023 Women's World Cup, running from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand, will see the top two teams from each of the eight groups progress to the round of 16.

