Atishi alleges 34 students expelled from DPS Dwarka over fees, urges CM to act

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Delhi Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Atishi, has written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging immediate action against Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka for allegedly expelling 34 students over non-payment of increased annual fees.

In her letter, Atishi called the incident "shocking" and "completely unacceptable".

“There has been a shocking incident wherein DPS Dwarka has reportedly expelled 34 students for non-payment of increased annual fees. Such an action by a private school is completely unacceptable. Imagine the trauma these young students must be going through. They were stopped at the school gate by additional security and forced to withdraw their admission. This is not just unjust, it’s inhumane,” she wrote.

Atishi criticised the BJP-led Delhi government for its inaction, claiming that parents were left with no option but to approach the courts for justice.

“What kind of precedent are we setting when parents have to go to court to secure their children’s right to education? The Delhi government should have taken immediate action as soon as this came to light,” she said.

Recalling the Aam Aadmi Party’s tenure, Atishi said, “During the last 10 years of AAP governance, we never allowed private schools to raise fees arbitrarily, let alone expel students. We took strong action against any such violations, sending a clear message to the private school mafia that this would not be tolerated.”

She further alleged that since the BJP came to power three months ago, private schools across Delhi have been increasing fees "in an arbitrary and uncontrolled manner."

“Despite repeated protests by parents, there has been no rollback of fees or action taken against erring schools. This complete inaction has emboldened such institutions to take drastic steps against students,” she added.

Atishi urged the Chief Minister to intervene urgently and ensure justice for the affected students and their families.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.