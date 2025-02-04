Aston Villa sign Asensio on loan from PSG; Milan pick Gimenez

London, Feb 4 (IANS) Aston Villa completed a loan for Paris Saint-Germain's striker Marco Asensio until the end of the season. Asensio joins after 18 months at PSG, whom he joined on a free transfer from Real Madrid. The Spain international has scored seven times in 41 matches for the French side, but has fallen out of favour with coach Luis Enrique in recent months and only made 16 appearances this season.

Asensio is Villa's second loan signing in as many days, with the club also having agreed to take on Manchester United's out-of-favor forward Marcus Rashford until the end of the season, reports Xinhua. Asensio's signing is the biggest deal to have gone through in the Premier League with just a few hours left on the last day of the January transfer window.

Other moves include Brighton's 20-year-old forward Evan Ferguson joining West Ham on loan until the end of the season.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse has also returned to West Ham from Nottingham Forest after the two sides agreed to terminate his season-long loan, while Brighton have signed Stefanos Tzimas, 19, from FC Nurnberg.

AC Milan sign Gimenez, release Morata

Meanwhile, Italian Serie A giant AC Milan had a busy final day of the winter transfer window, announcing two moves on deadline day on Monday, including the arrival of Mexican striker Santiago Tomas Gimenez from Feyenoord, after the departure of Alvaro Morata.

Milan will face Feyenoord in the Champions League knockout phase play-off, but the Rossoneri have already weakened its opponent ahead of the clash, as Gimenez has signed a contract with the Diavolo until 2029. Born in 2001, Gimenez joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2022 and scored 65 goals in 105 appearances. He took one Eredivisie title, one KNVB Cup and one Johan Cruyff Shield to his trophy cabinet in the Netherlands.

It is reported that the move has cost Milan 32 million euros, and the Mexican will wear the No. 7 jersey previously donned by Spain's Morata, who has moved to Turkish club Galatasaray on loan.

Milan was active in the final hours of the transfer window, as the club also announced the loan move of Riccardo Sottil from Fiorentina and the permanent deal of Warren Bondo from Monza. Meanwhile, the club also confirmed the exits of Davide Calabria, Ismael Bennacer and Noah Okafor.

Despite no official statement having yet been made, the Rossoneri are also likely to welcome forward Joao Felix on loan from Chelsea, as the Portuguese has landed in Milan and reportedly agreed a deal with the club.

