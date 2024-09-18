Assault on Army officer, woman friend: Odisha DGP suspends 5 cops for gross misconduct

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (IANS) Following widespread backlash over the alleged police assault on an Army officer and his woman friend on September 15, the Director General of Police, Odisha, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Wednesday suspended five police officials, including the former Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on charges of gross misconduct.

As per the order issued by Khurania, disciplinary proceedings were being contemplated against the ex-IIC of Bharatpur Police station Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub-Inspector Baisalini Panda, two women ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath and Constable Balaram Hansda of the same police station for their gross misconduct.

“Whereas, it is considered expedient in the interest of public service. I therefore, in exercise of powers conferred vide Rule 840 of PMR 1940 place the above-named Police Personnel under suspension with immediate effect. During the period the order remains in force, they will remain under the disciplinary control of Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and draw SA and DA as admissible under Rule 90 of Odisha Service Code,” reads the order.

Earlier, the Commissionerate Police had ordered the transfer of three police officials – IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Assistant Sub Inspector Salilamayee Sahoo and Constable Balaram Hansda to facilitate fair investigation in the Bharatpur Police station case (640/2024) in connection with the alleged assault on the Army officer and his woman friend in the wee hours of September 15.

It is pertinent here to mention that following the directions of DGP, Odisha Police, YB Khurania, the Crime Branch sleuths on Tuesday took over the case and began a probe into the allegations regarding the assault.

Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar Khandayatray, currently attached to the Commissionerate police headquarters has been posted as the new IIC, Bharatpur police station.

As per the reports, the Army officer, attached to the 22 Sikh regiment in Kolkata, and his woman friend had gone to the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage.

The police officials asked the Army officer to lodge a written complaint but he insisted on the cops apprehending the miscreants first and not waiting for the written complaint.

This allegedly ensued in an argument between the police and the Army officer and his friend.

The Armyman was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officials while three lady cops dragged his lady friend into a cell and reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

On the other hand, the Bharatpur Police claimed that the Army officer and his friend misbehaved and attacked the on-duty women cops.

The Army officer’s lady friend also reportedly damaged computers and other items inside the police station.

The Bharatpur Police later arrested the woman by registering a case under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and forwarded it to the local court while the Army officer detained at the police station was released after serving of notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The incident caused resentment among Army officials and the Central Command of Indian Army mentioned the incident on its official X handle seeking necessary action.

“An incident of manhandling of an Army officer by Police Station, Bharatpur, #Orissa has been reported in the media. #IndianArmy takes a serious view of the incidence. Necessary action has been taken up with the state authorities,” wrote the Central Command of the Army.

