Assam Police begins BMI measurement of all personnel

Guwahati, August 16 (IANS) As the Assam government earlier decided to send overweight police personnel to mandatory Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), the measurement of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all officials of the department began on Wednesday, officials said.

The exercise is being conducted in every district of the state with DGP G.P. Singh launching the drill.

He was the first police official to measure his BMI.

Earlier, the DGP announced that the Assam Police personnel who are overweight have time up to November this year to shed the extra kilos, else they have to accept the VRS.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that people who are overweight cannot continue working in the state police department.

Such police personnel will be offered VRS following the government procedure. Singh said,

“It has been decided to go in for professional recording of BMI of all Assam Police personnel including IPS and APS officers, battalions and other staff of the police department.

“All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months period till November end to reduce weight,” he added.

