Jaishankar pays homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

"Pay my homage to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his Punya Tithi. His manifold contributions to advancing India on the world stage will always be remembered. In diplomacy and strategy, his legacy remains a guiding light," Jaishankar said on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid their tributes to Vajpayee at his samadhi.

Vajpayee had passed away on August 16, 2018.

