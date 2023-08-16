AP Government Hikes Salaries Of Outsourcing Employees Of Electricity Department

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has taken an important decision regarding the outsourcing employees working in the electricity department. The government has decided to hike their salaries. The employees are extremely overwhelmed by CM YS Jagan's decision.

The government has increased salaries by 37 percent. The Special Chief Secretary of the electricity department issued an order to this effect from today i.e. on Wednesday. It is going to benefit 27,000 outsourcing employees with immediate effect.

The latest rise in salaries has brought the outsourcing employees to increase by Rs 21,000. The government instructed contract officials to provide insurance facilities to the employees.

These measures are going to be seen in a welcome light.