Assam man surrenders after killing wife, in-laws

Guwahati, July 25 (IANS) A man in Assam's Golaghat town surrendered before the police after killing his wife and in-laws, police said on Tuesday.

The triple murder case sent shockwaves among the residents of the town with hundreds of locals creating ruckus outside the police station on Monday night after Najibur Rahman's surrender.

According to a senior police officer, Rahman killed his Sanghamitra Ghosh, a resident of Hindi School Road locality in Golaghat, as well as her parents -- Sanjeev and Junu Ghosh.

Sanghamitra's sister Ankita has alleged that while she was on a video call with the victim on Monday evening, she saw Rahman trying to attack the family with a machete.

Ankita immediately informed the neighbours, but then they reached the house, the three were already dead.

After committing the crime, Rahman fled the spot with his and his deceased wife's infant son.

However a few hours later, he reached the Golaghat police station with the infant and surrended.

Rahman is currently in custody and he will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

The infant has been sent to a children's home.

According to Ankita, Rahman hid his actual identity while marrying Sanghamitra.

“He told us his name was Rimon Bora,” she told reporters here.

Ankita further claimed that Rahman forcefully took Sanghamitra and married her in Kolkata, adding that the victim was subjected to domestic violence by the accused.

She then left Rahman’s house and started to live with her parents in Golaghat. However, Rahman continued to misbehave with her whenever he used to come to their house.

Meanwhile, the angry locals who protested outside the police station on Monday night have demnaded capital punishment for the accused.

At one-point, an unruly mob began pelting stones to the police, following which the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the agitatots.

A senior police officer said that Rahman has been interrogated in custody and further investigation is underway.

