Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters

Guwahati, May 15 (IANS) Assam government has launched an online platform for reporting damage occurring during various natural disasters.

This step was taken as every year, a large portion of the state experiences monsoon floods which cause loss of crops, human lives and damage to households, roads, etc.

The Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), the digital platform was inaugurated on Wednesday by Assam Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota at Khanapara in Guwahati.

According to an official release, DRIMS is a state-of-the-art initiative of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) for accurate reporting and assessment of damages caused by disasters and disbursal of aid to those affected by them.

This platform has been developed in collaboration with UNICEF, efficiently captures critical impact indicators of damages during disasters, which helps to deliver relief and rehabilitation grants expeditiously to the affected beneficiaries.

Moreover, it can also track damages to crops, loss of livestock etc., expediting post-disaster restoration efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Kota hailed the efforts of the ASDMA in disaster mitigation and response, especially during the floods.

He highlighted that as Assam is prone to multiple disasters, it is a great beginning to have all the information at one online platform.

Meanwhile, Arjan De Wagt, UNICEF India's Deputy Representative for Programs stated "What has impressed me the most about this system is the efficiency of data verification and compilation, which helps save the precious time of field workers on the ground."

Addressing the event, Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office for Assam and northeastern states, UNICEF India said: "Assam has a complex disaster and climate risk landscape. DRIMS is a groundbreaking digital solution which is built on the Flood Reporting Information System and sets a higher standard for disaster management in India."

Ravi Kota released the handbook on financial assistance during disasters.

He also inaugurated the State Level Training Programme on Incident Response System for responders which is being conducted by the National Institute of Disaster Management.

