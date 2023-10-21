Assam has witnessed unprecedented peace this year, says DGP

Gangtok, Oct 21 (IANS) No civilians or security personnel were killed as a result of terrorist activity in Assam this year, said Director General of Police, G P Singh.

He said, "No civilian victims or members of the security forces were slain or abducted by any terrorist organization, marking the first time since 1991. Since the security situation has improved, AFSPA has been repealed throughout the state with the exception of four districts."

The top cop further added on Saturday that Assam is unquestionably in a much better position in terms of law and order.

Moreover, he said that over the previous two years, the security forces have made notable progress in seizing illegal and illicit weapons, particularly automatic rifles, throughout the state.

"We are working nonstop to find every illegal and illicit weapon in the state. Over a thousand guns have been found in the state over the previous two years, more than half of them are automatic rifles," Singh mentioned.

The Assam DGP stressed that Assam is moving forward quickly when speaking to the issue of providing financial help to former members of militant groups who have turned themselves in.

He said, "Taking part in the state's development has considerably more advantages than hiding out in the forest and making no contributions to the state's expansion."

