Assam Guv pays obeisance to Srimanta Sankardev at Batadrava Than

Guwahati, Dec 5 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya during the concluding leg of his two-day visit to Nagaon, paid his obeisance to Srimanta Sankardev at Batadrava Than on Thursday, officials said.

He also took stock of the progress of the Batadrava Than development project and held discussions with the concerned functionaries.

Offering his prayers here, the Governor visited and saw different aspects of the project which aimed at transforming Batadrava Than into a significant tourist hub and cultural centre.

Expressing his vision, the Governor remarked that the site holds immense cultural importance for Assam and is poised to attract a good number of devotees in the future.

During the visit, Acharya took stock of the progress of the grand project and inquired about its expected date of completion. He also asked the PWD officials to expedite the work so that the centre could be dedicated to the devotees at the earliest.

The officials also briefed him about various amenities under development, including a 500-seat yoga garden, skill development centre, research centre, digital library, kala kendra, and Nat Ghar.

The Governor appreciated the traditional interior design, which showcases the teachings and cultural contributions of Srimanta Sankardev, reflecting Than’s deep-rooted spiritual heritage and cultural significance.

Acharya also paid a visit to Maha Mrityunjay Temple and offered his puja there.

Governor as a part of his tour, also visited Srimanta Sankardev Mission Blind School at Barhampur, where he interacted with the students of the school.

Talking to them, the Governor commended their potential and observed that with proper guidance and compassion, Divyangjans can achieve extraordinary feats. He further stressed the collective responsibility, which will be helpful in fostering an inclusive environment where Divyangjans feel empowered and part of the greater human society.

Later the Governor held a review meeting with the district administration and department heads of Nagaon. He took stock of the progress of various schemes of the Central and State governments.

He also took stock of the works of the Amrit Sarovar project and asked concerned functionaries to take steps for plantation, waiting for shade and installation of solar lights, and flag pole installation at all the sites of the project.

The Batadrava Than, the first Namghar or Than built, was founded in 1468 by Assamese saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardev when he was just 19 years old. This Than's rites are performed in accordance with Purush sanghati conventions. The pilgrimage site, which spans 16 bigha, is situated in Batadrava, roughly 16 kilometres from Nagaon city.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.