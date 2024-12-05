Indonesia to import two million live cattle by 2029

Jakarta, Dec 5 (IANS) Indonesia will import two million live cattle by 2029, with an annual target of around 400,000, to support the increase in domestic meat and milk production, said the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday.

"There are more than 200 investor entities committed to the livestock sector, with most local investors opting for partnership schemes, while foreign investors tend to build their own farms," said Agung Suganda, director general of livestock and animal health at the Ministry of Agriculture.

He noted that 134 investors are engaged in dairy cattle farming, while around 70 are involved in beef cattle farming.

About 90 per cent of farms in the country are small-scale and not integrated with the processing industry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investments in dairy cattle farming are expected to be realized by 2025, with at least 1.5 million hectares of land available across the country.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sudaryono said that the local fresh milk supply is targeted to meet more than 50 per cent of national demand by 2025, with contributions from 60 investors, both domestic and foreign.

