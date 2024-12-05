Bali issues warning on high waves

Jakarta, Dec 5 (IANS) Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency, through its Denpasar office in Bali province, issued on Thursday an early warning for high waves that could reach up to four metres and would likely occur in the southern waters of the resort island.

"The high waves are expected to occur from December 5 to 8 in the southern part of the Bali Strait, Badung Strait, northern part of the Lombok Strait, southern part of the Lombok Strait, and also the southern waters of Bali," the agency's official forecaster said in Denpasar as quoted by local media.

The agency warned fishing boats and ferries to be cautious of exceeded wind speeds, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bali is Indonesia's most famous resort island that is known for its beaches and waves. The island usually welcomes increasing foreign tourists during the holiday season.

