Assam female cop 'closed' over torturing domestic help

Guwahati, Aug 30 (IANS) Assam Police DGP G.P. Singh on Wednesday confirmed that a female cop accused of brutally torturing her domestic help has been "closed" to the state police headquarters "in the interest of fair investigation" of the case.

The accused officer identified as Subhalakshmi Dutta, was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo district.

In a tweet, the DGP wrote: "Reference Nazira incident of assault of house maid - Smt Subhalakshmi Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo is closed to Assam Police Hq with immediate effect in the interest of fair investigation. Further action would be taken on receipt of Departmental enquiry being carried out by IGP NER. "

On Sunday, a criminal complaint was filed against Dutta for allegedly abusing and imprisoning her domestic help, Anima Praja, for several days at her home.

In the FIR, Praja said that Dutta had locked her in the police quarters restroom and poured boiling water on her.

“Dutta has been abusing me for a few days and has intimidated me into keeping quiet. She is a high-ranking police officer, and I lacked the nerve to challenge her. But now, things have gone too far, and I think they'll only become worse if I don't stand up for my own safety,” she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.