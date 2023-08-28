Assam: Elephant dies due to electrocution

Guwahati, Aug 28 (IANS) In yet another tragic incident, a wild elephant came into contact with a high voltage electric wire in Assam’s Udalguri district and died on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Monday at a private tea garden in Hatigarh area of the district which is not far from Indo-Bhutan border.

Dibakor Das, the Divisional Forest Officer at Udalguri told IANS, “The elephant came out from the wild in search of food and while it was collecting some foodstuff, it came into contact with a high voltage electric line. The jumbo unfortunately died on the spot.”

A team from the forest department including Das and others rushed to the spot.

It was an adult elephant and according to the forest department, the accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

Earlier this month, three elephants died due to electrocution on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The incident happened in Rani Tea estate which comes under the Kamrup (Rural) district.

An officer of the forest department said, “One mother elephant and two calves were trying to bring down a betel nut tree when it got attached to a high voltage electric line. The three elephants were electrocuted and unfortunately passed away.”

