Assam CM urges people to vote in large numbers

Guwahati, May 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the people to vote in large numbers in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday.

He has also appealed to young voters to exercise their voting rights.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote: "I call upon all the citizens, whose constituencies are going to poll today on the 5th phase of the #LokSabhaElections2024, to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right."

"I especially call upon my young friends to be a part of this festival of democracy," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister has been extensively campaigning in Odisha, Bihar and other states. He took part in three public meetings in West Bengal on Sunday.

