Assam celebrates Bihu, welcomes New Year

Guwahati, April 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that people across the state have been celebrating the Bihu and welcoming the New Year.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Today, from Kamakhya to Kachakanti, people across Assam are welcoming the new year and celebrating Assam's success in the year gone by."

The CM also reiterated the state government's efforts to make Assam one of the top five states in the country.

"On this special day, our Govt renews its commitment to make Assam one of Bharat's Top 5 States and ensure the welfare of every citizen," he mentioned.

Assam is celebrating Bohag Bihu and the Assamese New Year today.

Across the state, Bihu committees are busy organising grand functions ranging from traditional dance competitions to musical nights where local artists and cultural icons will take the centre stage. Youth groups are rehearsing tirelessly, ready to set the stage on fire with their energy and pride. In the villages, the celebration remains close to its roots - rustic, warm, and full of life.

The sound of laughter mixes with the music as people unite to celebrate nature's bounty, community spirit, and the timeless bond between humans and the land they call home. But even in cities, where modern life races ahead, Bihu brings everyone back to their roots.

Offices and schools are closed for the festivities, and people return to their hometowns, drawn by the irresistible call of tradition, family, and celebration.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes on the occasion of Bohag Bihu in Assam.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Bohag Bihu wishes to you all!"

As Bohag or Rongali Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese new year, PM Modi also wrote, "May the new year bring new beginnings, happiness and prosperity in all you do. Praying for everyone's good health and fulfilment of all aspirations.

