Assam among top states in grievance redressal: CM

Guwahati, Aug 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that Assam is one of the top states in the country in grievance redressal of citizens.

“I am happy to share that like previous months, in July also Assam has been one of the Top States in grievance redressal of its citizens,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He added that in July, Assam disposed of 7,430 cases, 2nd highest in the country while from January to July, 30,572 cases were resolved, which is the third highest in the country.

The Chief Minister shared data regarding the disposal of public grievances by various states including Assam in his social media handle.

In the month of July, Assam ranked second among all states on the parameter of grievance redressal while Uttar Pradesh secured the top position nationwide.

Assam recorded a total of 16,442 grievances in July out of which 12,687 cases were brought forward from previous months. At the end of the month, 7,430 cases were disposed of and the pending cases stood at 9,012.

Uttar Pradesh in July month disposed of 26,661 cases in July and 13,752 cases are pending for the state.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh etc. states ranked below Assam in the grievance redressal cases of citizens for the month of July.

Delhi stood 10th in the list with 2510 cases disposed of in July.

The Chief Minister also cited data for grievance redressal between January and July this year. For the six-month period, Assam stood at third position in the list with Uttar Pradesh continuing to be the top performer. Gujarat ranked second on the list.

Between January and July, Assam received 30,133 complaints related to public grievances. With pending cases from the previous period, the state had a total of 39,584 grievances. The state government was successful in disposing of 30,572 public grievances in these six months. The pending cases for Assam stood at 9,012.

On the other hand, the Gujarat government disposed of 31,609 cases - higher than Assam between January and July and the pending cases for the state were 7,848.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh disposed of 1,45,915 cases between January and July this year with the pending cases for the state being just 13,752.

