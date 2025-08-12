Assam to add ten new co-districts, taking total to 49

Guwahati, Aug 12 (IANS) Assam will have 10 new co-districts, increasing the total number of such administrative units in the state to 49, officials said on Tuesday.

The new co-districts include Boko-Chhaygaon and Palashbari in Kamrup district, Borsola and Rangapara in Sonitpur, Mariani and Teok in Jorhat, Makum and Digboi in Tinsukia, Dholai in Cachar, and Dudhnoi in Goalpara.

According to a senior official, eight of these are being inaugurated on Tuesday, while the remaining two will be launched on Wednesday.

“With the inauguration of 10 more co-districts in the second phase, the Assam government takes another step towards enhancing governance at the grassroots,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

The creation of the new co-districts is aimed at decentralising administration, improving the delivery of public services, and strengthening welfare measures at the local level. This is the second phase of the government’s initiative to expand co-districts.

In the first phase, 39 such administrative blocs were inaugurated in October last year.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam government’s decision to set up co-districts in the state is a first-of-its-kind approach in the country.

The important features of these co-districts include smaller administrative units below the district level and timely access to essential government services by citizens.

Sarma claimed that this significant step will improve efficiency, bringing governance to the grassroots, and it will also streamline citizen-centric services.

A slew of essential services will be provided under this co-district initiative that will include issuing certificates like next of Kin/Caste/Non-Creamy Layer/PRC, magisterial powers, etc.

Moreover, government permission for events, functions, fairs, etc, will also be provided from the co-district office, and the people will not have to visit the district headquarters for the majority of official matters.

Sarma said, “Issue of ration cards, distribution of rice under government scheme, sale and buying permission of lands, etc., will be done at the co-district level. This will take government machinery to the doorstep of people.”

