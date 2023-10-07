Asian Games: Third gold for Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi takes bronze in Compound Women's Individual archery

Hangzhou, Oct 7 (IANS) Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated the Republic of Korea's So Chaewon in the final to bag a gold medal in the Compound Women's Individual archery event, becoming the most successful Indian participant at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Jyothi registered a commanding 149-145 victory in the gold medal match.

This is her third gold medal in this edition of the Asian Games.

She had earlier picked gold medals in Compound Women's Team and Compound Women's Mixed Team competitions in Hangzhou.

India's 17-year-old reigning World Champion Aditi Gopichand Swami claimed bronze medal in the event by beating Indonesian R.Z. Fadhly in the match to decide the third place.

Aditi won the match 146-140 in difficult conditions.

The focus was on Jyothi as she came back from a point deficit to overcome. So she started with two scores of 10s and a nine while the Korean shot three 10s in the first round (called as Ebd in archery and comprises three arries shot by each archer).

But in the second end, the Korean shot an eight besides two 10s for a score of 28 while Jyothi scored 30 to take 59-58 lead.

The Indian shot three perfect rounds of 30 in each of the three rounds while her Korean opponent could manage three 29s, thus securing the gold for India.

