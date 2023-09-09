Asia Cup: Every player is confident and focused on winning, says Babar Azam ahead of the India clash

Colombo, Sep 9 (IANS) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam looks confident ahead of the much-anticipated clash against their archrival India which is scheduled here on Sunday.

Talking at the press conference on Saturday, Babar shed light on the preparations and team combination and also said that all players are confident of winning the match against India.

“We aren't frustrated about the weather because it is not in our control. The forecast said it will rain all four days, but the way the sun is shining right now suggests otherwise. We are trying to utilise all the days we get.

“We aren't stuck on anything or confused about the combination. I am clear on it and so is the management. We know what combination to choose according to the situation. Every player is confident in their role, focused on winning and staying united as a team.”

Adding to his point, Babar also talked about the hectic journey between the matches and the fatigue that players and the team feel.

“We are doing journeys a lot, and of course, it is hectic at the same time but we can’t decide on that. It is all in the hands of the administration, our role is to play better cricket and I think we are doing it very well.

“Although, I personally think it is somewhere better for us. We played continuous cricket ahead of the tournament, We played against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and most of the players also played in the Lankan Premier League, so we had rhythm and coordination as a team, and I take it as a positive sign.

“Our pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah looks very confident, they are in a good rhythm and bowling to their strength. Faheem Ashraf proved himself in the match against Bangladesh. We also have other bowlers lined up in our squad, Somehow, they are not getting the chance in the XI but I wish him luck in the future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.