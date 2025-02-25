Ashutosh Rana opens up about the impact women have had in shaping his career

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana has opened up about the significant role women have played in shaping his successful career in the film industry.

Reflecting on his journey, the actor shared how working with female directors has always led to standout performances and films. Speaking about his recent release, “Kaushaljis vs Kaushal,” receiving such an overwhelming response, Ashutosh mentioned, “Our team was brilliant. In my career, I have witnessed that whenever I have worked with female directors, those films have stood out. Be it Dushman (Tanuja Chandra) or Sangharsh (Tanuja Chandra), and now it is Kaushalijis vs Kaushal with Seemaa Desai. So I believe that females, be it my mother, my wife, and my female directors, in my life have played an important role in my career growth.”

Rana’s latest offering, “Kaushaljis vs Kaushal,” follows the story of 27-year-old Yug Kaushal, who relocates to Delhi, leaving behind his small-town life in Kannauj. The film features an ensemble cast including Sheeba Chada, Pavail Gulati, Isha Talwar, Deeksha Joshi, Grusha Kapoor, Brijendra Kala, and Ashish Chowdhry in key roles.

Directed by Seemaa Desai and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Parag Desai, the film is backed by Jio Studios, Merry Go Round Studios, and Mumbai Talkeez. It is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Talking about the film, director Seemaa Desai had earlier said in a statement, “Kaushaljis vs. Kaushal is a heartfelt exploration of the generational gap between Gen X and Millennials. At its core, the film is a story about love, complicated yet beautiful. It’s about family, with all its imperfections and second chances. We often see love stories about young couples, but what about those who have been together for decades? This film takes a lighthearted yet poignant look at marriage and asks: What if love doesn’t have to fade, even after years of conflict? I trust that audiences will connect with the endearing characters, laugh, cry, and see a bit of their own families reflected on screen. It’s a reflective film made from the heart for the heart.”

