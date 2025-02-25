Watch MAD Square Teaser: MAD Gang is BACK and it’s crazier than ever!

The wait is over. The teaser for this highly awaited sequel - MAD Square - released today and it’s a blasting stuff all the way. Mad team is pulling out all the stops to make MAD Square a memorable summer entertainer.

Directed by Kalyan Shankar, MAD Square brings back our favorite mischief makers, Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin & Vishnu Oi (Laddu) who redefined entertainment with their infectious energy in the First Part. The teaser is a laugh riot packed with crackling chemistry, perfect punchlines and over the top madness.

Shamdat Sainudeen is the cinematographer. Editing by the National Award Winner Navin Nooli. Bheems Ceciroleo is back with a score that’s as catchy as it is enchanting.

Backed by the powerhouse trio of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios with producers Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya and presenter Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, this film has all the makings of a blockbuster. Set to hit theaters on March 29, 2025.

