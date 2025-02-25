Ravi Kishan chronicles his spiritual pilgrimage with a sacred dip at Maha Kumbh

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is the latest celebrity to take part in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The actor documented his sacred pilgrimage by sharing a video of his holy dip at the festival's massive riverbank gathering on social media. In the clip, Kishan can be seen immersing himself in the holy waters with his family, capturing the spiritual significance of the moment. For the caption, he simply wrote, “Maha Kumbh Hai.”

From reaching the sacred grounds of the Maha Kumbh Mela to taking a holy dip with his family members, Ravi Kishan's video captured special moments of his spiritual journey. The 'Tere Naam' actor also added Kailash Kher’s devotional track “Mahakumbha Hai” to the video.

Ravi Kishan's visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela comes just a day before Maha Shivratri, one of the most auspicious festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Many other Bollywood celebs, such as Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Katrina Kaif with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, and Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, also visited on Monday.

Preity shared a picture of herself from Prayagraj and wrote, "All roads leads to Mahakumbh.” Boney Kapoor shared glimpses of his spiritual journey, which took him on a divine pilgrimage from the Jagannath Temple in Odisha to the Maha Kumbh.

The film producer captioned the video, “#mahakumbh Last 2 weeks , I visited to pray at Jagannath ji temple in puri Odisha, Traveled to Sambhal for the shilanyas of the temple to be built at Kaalki dham & yesterday was at kumbh to offer prayers to ganga maa.”

Katrina and Raveena were seen attending the 'Ganga Aarti' during the religious visit. In recent weeks, several celebrities, including Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, and Chandan Roy Sanya, have also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Mahakumbh Mela began on January 13 and will run until February 26, concluding on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.