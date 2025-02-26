Ashok Gehlot demands research centre in Rajasthan on rising heart attacks among youth

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday demanded that the Centre and the Rajasthan government prioritise in-depth research on the issue of an alarming rise in sudden heart attacks among young people.

He said, "Rajasthan managed the Covid crisis effectively. During that time, expert doctors advised us to focus on post-Covid research. In response, our government announced the establishment of a Center for Post-Covid Rehabilitation at RUHS in the 2023 budget. However, the new government has failed to implement this initiative," he said.

"Had the centre been established, it could have facilitated crucial research on post-Covid complications, shedding light on the alarming rise in sudden heart attacks among young people. Both the Central and state governments must prioritize in-depth research on this issue, or heart disease could become a widespread epidemic in the near future."

Gehlot was speaking in reference to a question raised by Independent MLA Yunus Khan on Tuesday in the Assembly over the rise in deaths due to heart attacks post-COVID.

"Is it true that there has been a rise in deaths due to heart attacks post-COVID? If yes, has the government analysed the cause of deaths? If yes, please table them."

The government in its reply said that there has been a rise but there has been no study so far.

In his second question, Khan said, "Is silent attack the reason behind the rise in deaths."

The government meanwhile referred to its answer for the first question and said that answer number 1 should be referred to in this context.

The questions were raised after a young player from Rajasthan University, Mohit Sharma died due to a heart attack in Chandigarh during a tournament on Monday and his video went viral on social media.

A 21-year-old player Mohit Sharma suffered a heart attack in the middle of a championship match at Chandigarh University in Mohali.

Sharma was a promising boxing champion who had come to Punjab from Jaipur. The shocking incident took place in the middle of a high-intensity bout. Sharma suddenly fell in the ring when he was competing in the 85kg category.

Chief Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Jaipur Zone Mahendra Ranga also died the same day. He experienced chest pain, and despite immediate medical assistance, could not be revived.

