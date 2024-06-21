Asaram admitted to AIIMS in Jodhpur on complaint of chest pain

Jaipur, June 21 (IANS) Self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, has been admitted to All India Institue of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Jodhpur after he complained of chest pain.

On Monday, Asaram complained of chest pain following which prison officials took him to the jail dispensary where he underwent an electrocardiogram test.

On Thursday, he was taken to AIIMS for a routine checkup where he tested anaemic. However, his other test reports were normal. He was sent to jail after the checkup.

Meanwhile, late Thursday night, Asaram was again taken to AIIMS as he complained of chest pain, where doctors got him admitted to the hospital.

Earlier, Asaram had sought permission from the Rajasthan High Court to get ayurvedic treatment in a private hospital in Jodhpur, which was granted.

