T20 World Cup: Rohit credits Suryakumar-Hardik 'critical partnership' for win over Afghanistan

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 21 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma credited a 60-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya after registering a 47-run win over Afghanistan in the Super Eight clash at T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The duo joined forces in the middle in the 11th over and stitched a crucial fifth-wicket partnership to take the side to the 150-run mark. Suryakumar smashed 53 off 28 balls studded with three sixes and five fours while Hardik Pandya scored 32 as India posted 181/8 in 20 overs.

"I think everyone coming in there and doing their job is critical for us and that is something we dwell on. So that is something we keep talking about how each one, if they can play their role, we can set up a good platform for ourselves. Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya's partnership was very critical for us at that point in time because we kept losing wickets there. So we needed somebody to bat little deep. Surya Kumar Yadav did that along with Hardik Pandya and it was a great partnership in the end," Rohit said after the match.

Chasing 182, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh scalped three wickets each to bundle out Afghanistan for 134 in 20 overs. Bumrah returned with the figures of 3-7 in his four overs and claimed important wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11), Hazratullah Zazai (2) and Najibullah Zadran (19).

Rohit said Bumrah understands his role well and is always ready to take up the challenge. "We know his class. We know what he can do for us and it's important for us as well that we use him smartly. We use him smartly and he is the one who is ready to take that responsibility as well because it's not easy for a strike bowler to keep holding him on.

"But Jasprit Bumrah being Jasprit Bumrah, he has been doing that for years. Wherever he plays, he understands that this is what the team expects from him and he is always ready for that responsibility," he said.

India added Kuldeep Yadav to their playing 11 to bolster their spin attack but the move didn't pay any dividend to the side. Rohit also acknowledged the fact and said they would make changes according to the conditions.

"Nothing as such. I've got to assess the condition and see what is right and wrong - look at the opposition composition as well, what they play and how they play as well. So based on that, we are open to making any changes if required. At the moment we felt that 3 spinners is a good option here and we went with that. If the game in the next venues offers something for the seamers, we will be open for that as well," Rohit said.

India will now take on Bangladesh in their next Super Eight match in Antigua on Saturday.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is streaming live and free on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar.

