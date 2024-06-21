Army's Trishakti corps performs Yoga on mountains near India-China border

Guwahati, June 21 (IANS) The Trishakti corps of the Indian Army celebrated on Friday the International Day of Yoga across its stations in North Bengal and Sikkim, including border areas located above 15,000 feet, officials said.

An Army official said, “As part of the International Yoga Day, Trishakti Corps conducted various Yoga activities in military stations across North Bengal and Sikkim, including the border areas. The activities were conducted throughout June and culminated on Friday.”

In Sikkim, Yoga was performed at an altitude of over 15,000 feet near Gurudongmar Lake, ahead of Zero Point and near India-China border.

The events witness enthusiastic participation by serving soldiers and their families in military stations of the Corps.

In many places, locals were invited to practise Yoga with the troops and families.

The official said that Yoga is a vital practice for military personnel, who face physically and mentally demanding conditions while serving on the frontlines. It enhances their overall well-being by improving both physical and mental health, thereby boosting their resilience and performance in demanding environments.

“The Yoga sessions focussed on creating awareness about the benefits of Yoga and inculcating the habit of practising Yoga as a part of everyone’s life,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.