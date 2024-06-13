Arti Singh puts love lock she bought 5 years back at Pont des Arts bridge in Paris

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Arti Singh, who is currently on her honeymoon in Europe with her husband Dipak Chauhan, shared pictures from the famous "love lock" bridge, Pont des Arts, in Paris on Thursday, revealing that she had bought the lock five years ago and finally placed it "where it belonged."

Taking to Instagram, Arti posted a series of pictures from Pont des Arts, where she is seen wearing a short red dress with long frill sleeves.

The actress styled her hair in a top ponytail and accessorised the look with red sunglasses and yellow earrings.

The photos show her sitting on the bridge, making a heart sign with her hands. There is also a picture of a lock with "thank you" written on it.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame actress captioned the post: "Love lock up... 5 years back I bought this lock and took it with me... and finally, I put it where it belonged. Thank you, God, for everything."

Pont des Arts is a pedestrian bridge in Paris that crosses the River Seine. As a romantic gesture, people attach love locks with their first names written on them to the bridge's railing and throw the key into the Seine River.

Arti married businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai.

Currently, Arti is seen in the show 'Shravani'.

