T20 World Cup: Nathan Ellis readying himself for Australia's hectic Super 8 schedule

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 13 (IANS) With Australia staring at a possibility of playing five matches in ten days, especially if they reach the Men’s T20 World Cup final, pacer Nathan Ellis said he is aware about making himself ready for any situation in a hectic time.

Ellis has picked three wickets in his two appearances for Australia at the T20 World Cup so far, as the side now build themselves for the Super Eight stage once their final league match against Scotland is done on June 16 in St Lucia.

"Tournament cricket like this with some late nights and some early travel days is going to be throw some challenges up physically. I've just got to be ready to go. I'm under no illusions as to the pecking order, so just got to be ready physically and mentally and be ready to go when I get the opportunity.

"It can be tricky, but I've gotten a lot better at going to bed the night before preparing to play and not then not playing – and vice versa. It's a crazy schedule so who knows. I might play more games than I think – if I do, I'll be ready," said Ellis to cricket.com.au

Ellis is not as tall as other Australia speedsters like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, but his skiddy pace and bag full of variations means he brings in a different perspective to the bowling attack.

"The wickets have been a little bit up and down, so you try to use that to my advantage. Not being the six-foot-five bowler I am, that's been an attribute of mine on any wicket. The length I bowl to hit the stumps is going to be different to what Josh Hazlewood bowls or what Patty Cummins bowls.

"I've said it all along that playing alongside these guys is a big honour. I'm here to just fit in and be in partnerships with these guys and if I'm selected I'll do my best to keep my spot in the team. In the same breath I'm here to win a World Cup with this squad.

"Whether they need me to bowl the first over or the last over, or they need me to open the batting, I'll do it – whatever it takes to be in the team. The big three have done a lot for Australia over the years and that's got to be respected," he elaborated.

Despite Starc being absent from Australia’s crushing nine-wicket win over Namibia, Ellis wasn’t handed the new ball and the pacer signed off by saying he’s desperate not to be pigeonholed as just a death-overs bowling maverick.

"Obviously I come into this side with a bit of a death bowler reputation, but I'd like to say I could fit in in any role in this team. I never want to get myself pigeonholed in any position, you always to want to evolve. People have got to be able to do all facets," he concluded.

