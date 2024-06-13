Raj CM unveils late Kirori Singh Bainsla's statue, announces educational institute in his name

Jaipur, June 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday unveiled the statue of late Kirori Singh Bainsla, who was the convener of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, in Gangapur City.

Addressing the Kisan Sammelan here, the Chief Minister said, "Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla had a nationalist thinking. The statue installed here will also inspire the youth to join the Army."

Chief Minister Sharma said that Colonel Sahab's seniors in the Army used to call him the 'Rock of Gibraltar' and 'Indian Rambo'.

"He was in the army for three decades. He was at the forefront in the wars of 1962 and 1971. After retiring from the army, he fought for the society," said CM Sharma.

Colonel Sahab's dream was that every person should get good health and education, he said.

He said that Col Sahab always stressed on girls' education and "our government is also working in this direction."

The CM also announced an education institute in the name of Colonel Bainsla.

He said that his government would fulfill every promise.

A sea of people from many districts, including Karauli and Dholpur, attended the programme.

Colonel Bainsla passed away in March 2022.

In 2004, Col Bainsla demanded reservation for the Gurjar community. Staging protests by sitting on the tracks, he became the face of the Gurjar reservation movement.

