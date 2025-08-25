Arsenal's Saka likely to be out of action for month

London, Aug 25 (IANS) Bukayo Saka is expected to miss Arsenal’s clash against Liverpool on Sunday and England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia after sustaining a hamstring injury in the win over Leeds United.

The 23-year-old forward, who limped off during Saturday’s match, is likely to be sidelined for up to four weeks, BBC Sport reported.

"Bukayo was running with the ball, and he felt something in his hamstring. It's the other one, not the same as last season. He felt something when sprinting; it's not a good sign. We have to wait to understand how long he will be out. I haven't spoken to the doctor yet, but for Bukayo to come off, it's significant," the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the match on Saturday.

Arsenal remain hopeful that Martin Odegaard and Saka will not face long-term absences, with the Norway playmaker yet to be ruled out of the clash against the Premier League champions.

There is added relief over Saka, who endured a three-month layoff with a hamstring injury last season. This time, Arteta has greater attacking depth to call upon, thanks to summer signings Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze, alongside Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman.

Arsenal are already without forward Kai Havertz due to a knee injury while Christian Norgaard and Gabriel Jesus were also sidelined against Leeds.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been handed a boost with Gabriel Jesus returning to training from the serious knee injury he suffered earlier this year. The 28-year-old underwent ACL surgery after picking up the injury in January during the FA Cup third-round defeat to Manchester United.

Arsenal will head to Anfield to face Liverpool on August 31.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.