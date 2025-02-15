Arms and ammunition recovered in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 15 (IANS) Joint forces said on Saturday that they have recovered arms and ammunition in J&K’s Kupwara district.

Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps in a post on X said, "On 14 February 2025, based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K Police in general area Bandi Mohalla, Channipura Pain, Kupwara. During the search, 02xPistols, 04xPistol Magazines and ammunition have been recovered.”

The security forces including the army, CRPF and the J&K police have launched aggressive operations against terrorists in J&K. To exhibit the seriousness of the central government towards the eradication of terrorism in J&K, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired two security review meetings concerning J&K in the last 15 days. This was followed by MHA orders to deploy two more battalions of the Army to J&K to tackle terrorism.

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha also chaired two meetings recently, one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu wherein the security forces were directed to show zero tolerance to infiltration and the terrorists. LG Sinha asked the security forces to ensure that those supporting terrorism feel the heat so that the ecosystem of terror sustained by armed terrorists, their unarmed over-ground workers (OGWs) and their sympathisers is dismantled.

On Friday evening, an army soldier was hit by gunfire in the Akhnoor sector at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu district. The injured soldier was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said it was premature to say whether the soldier had been hit by a bullet fired by the Pakistan army or by the terrorist firing from across the LoC. In the same area, two army soldiers including a captain were killed on February 11 in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion.

Officials later said the IED had been planted by terrorists. Since very little snowfall occurred this winter so far, the traditional infiltration routes of terrorists on the LoC are still open. To ensure zero infiltration, high vigil is maintained by the Army on the LoC and the security forces in the hinterland.

